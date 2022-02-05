Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Boosted by Engine NO. 1 LLC

Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,301 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 14.2% of Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $55,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XOM opened at $81.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $48.78 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.65 billion, a PE ratio of -58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.98.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.74.

In other news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,528,400 shares of company stock valued at $121,846,158 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

