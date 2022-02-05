Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given a $90.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on XOM. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.74.

NYSE XOM opened at $81.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The company has a market capitalization of $344.65 billion, a PE ratio of -58.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.98.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,528,400 shares of company stock worth $121,846,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

