F3Logic LLC Acquires 30 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,349,000 after purchasing an additional 623,775 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,761,000 after purchasing an additional 492,359 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 740,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,441,000 after purchasing an additional 445,355 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,391.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 432,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,716,000 after purchasing an additional 403,233 shares during the period. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,629,000. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $358.01 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $297.45 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $381.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.