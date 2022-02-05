F3Logic LLC Boosts Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

F3Logic LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMAB. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $970,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,060,000 after acquiring an additional 47,118 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 19,006 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $706,000. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OMAB shares. UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $53.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $44.86 and a 52 week high of $60.53.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $4.3737 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous annual dividend of $1.67. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is 266.03%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

