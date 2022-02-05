F3Logic LLC Buys 330 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

F3Logic LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 18.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASR shares. TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Shares of ASR stock opened at $204.80 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $161.53 and a twelve month high of $216.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

