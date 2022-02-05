F3Logic LLC Has $297,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

F3Logic LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2,697.5% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.89.

NYSE PFE opened at $53.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.91. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $297.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.