F3Logic LLC Invests $354,000 in Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY)

F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intel Corp purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth about $463,170,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth about $77,233,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth about $21,644,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth about $18,503,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth about $15,672,000. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on JOBY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of JOBY stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. Joby Aviation Inc has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $17.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.14.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts expect that Joby Aviation Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra bought 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $979,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

