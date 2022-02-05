F3Logic LLC Purchases 558 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,343,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $327,000.

Shares of AOR stock opened at $54.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.47. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

