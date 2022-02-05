F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CMO Mika Yamamoto Sells 1,773 Shares

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $367,454.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FFIV opened at $203.16 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.34 and a 12-month high of $249.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.12.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.11. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in F5 Networks by 64.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in F5 Networks by 41.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on F5 Networks from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on F5 Networks from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on F5 Networks from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.69.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

