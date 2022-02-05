F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,945 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.69.

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.31, for a total value of $437,128.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total transaction of $41,361.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,886 shares of company stock valued at $3,786,966 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks stock opened at $203.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.12. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.34 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.41.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

