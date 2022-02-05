Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

Shares of FARM traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 722,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Farmer Bros. has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $13.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average of $7.76. The company has a market cap of $99.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, insider Ruben E. Inofuentes bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO D Deverl Maserang II bought 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $100,098.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 46,600 shares of company stock valued at $299,448. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 23,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

