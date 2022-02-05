Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Short Interest Up 23.2% in January

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 519,100 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the December 31st total of 421,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter worth $461,000. Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter worth $587,000. Forward Management LLC bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter worth $7,595,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Farmland Partners by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 210,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 26,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Farmland Partners by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FPI stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.96 million, a P/E ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 0.79. Farmland Partners has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.01.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

