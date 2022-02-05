Fiduciary Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Ballast Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $221,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $40.94 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $39.31 and a 12 month high of $47.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.49.

