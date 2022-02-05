Fiduciary Trust Co. Invests $259,000 in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Lear by 1.8% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lear by 96.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Lear by 4.5% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lear by 66.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Lear by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LEA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.29.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $167.63 on Friday. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $144.77 and a twelve month high of $204.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Lear’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

In other news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

