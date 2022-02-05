Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases New Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $642.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $625.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $500.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.23.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $438.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $504.06 and a 200-day moving average of $504.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

