Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Fiera Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.40. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “equal wight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.63.

Fiera Capital stock opened at C$10.16 on Thursday. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of C$9.71 and a 12 month high of C$11.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 29.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.58.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$174.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$171.10 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Fiera Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is 244.90%.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

