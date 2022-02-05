Financial Analysis: Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) versus Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) and Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Norwood Financial and Bankwell Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norwood Financial $79.39 million 2.92 $24.92 million $3.03 9.37 Bankwell Financial Group $87.03 million 3.06 $26.59 million $3.36 10.10

Bankwell Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Norwood Financial. Norwood Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bankwell Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Norwood Financial has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bankwell Financial Group has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Norwood Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Bankwell Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Norwood Financial pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bankwell Financial Group pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Norwood Financial has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Bankwell Financial Group has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Norwood Financial and Bankwell Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwood Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Bankwell Financial Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bankwell Financial Group has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.14%. Given Bankwell Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bankwell Financial Group is more favorable than Norwood Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Norwood Financial and Bankwell Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwood Financial 31.38% 12.49% 1.23% Bankwell Financial Group 30.55% 13.87% 1.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.0% of Norwood Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Norwood Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bankwell Financial Group beats Norwood Financial on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages. The company is headquartered in New Canaan, CT.

