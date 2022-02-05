Financial Survey: enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) versus Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) and Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares enVVeno Medical and Co-Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio enVVeno Medical $30,000.00 1,680.57 -$9.14 million N/A N/A Co-Diagnostics $74.55 million 2.66 $42.48 million $1.40 4.91

Co-Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than enVVeno Medical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.0% of enVVeno Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of enVVeno Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares enVVeno Medical and Co-Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets enVVeno Medical N/A -31.95% -30.31% Co-Diagnostics 40.11% 50.81% 47.89%

Volatility & Risk

enVVeno Medical has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Co-Diagnostics has a beta of -2.84, suggesting that its share price is 384% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for enVVeno Medical and Co-Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score enVVeno Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Co-Diagnostics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Co-Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 111.06%. Given Co-Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Co-Diagnostics is more favorable than enVVeno Medical.

Summary

Co-Diagnostics beats enVVeno Medical on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About enVVeno Medical

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). Deep venous CVI occurs when valves inside of the deep veins of the leg become damaged, resulting in insufficient blood being returned to the heart. The malfunctioning vein valves cause blood to flow backwards (reflux) and pool in the lower leg, increasing the pressure within the veins of the leg (venous hypertension). In the most severe cases, CVI can lead to venous ulcers (open skin sores) that become chronic and difficult to heal. The VenoValve is implanted in the femoral vein and works as a replacement venous valve, designed to reduce reflux and venous hypertension, and to restore proper directional blood flow back to the heart. With severe deep venous CVI impacting an estimated 2.4 million people in the U.S., who have no effective treatment options, the VenoValve has received Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and is currently being evaluated in the SAVVE U.S. clinical trial.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests. The company was founded by Brent C. Satterfield and Dwight H. Egan on April 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

