FirmaChain (FCT,FCT2) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.16 Million

FirmaChain (CURRENCY:FCT,FCT2) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. FirmaChain has a total market cap of $41.80 million and $6.16 million worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FirmaChain has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. One FirmaChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.90 or 0.07240586 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00054778 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,432.56 or 0.99835707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00053567 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006563 BTC.

About FirmaChain

FirmaChain’s launch date was October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 336,216,862 coins. FirmaChain’s official message board is medium.com/firmachain . The official website for FirmaChain is firmachain.org/# . FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

