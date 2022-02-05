First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.81 Million

Equities analysts expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to report $102.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $102.00 million and the highest is $104.41 million. First Busey posted sales of $96.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year sales of $419.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $410.70 million to $424.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $454.29 million, with estimates ranging from $451.00 million to $460.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). First Busey had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BUSE shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 68,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in First Busey by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in First Busey by 3.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 5.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 45.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BUSE stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.99. The stock had a trading volume of 102,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,555. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.66. First Busey has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.63%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

