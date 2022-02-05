First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Short Interest Update

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,500 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the December 31st total of 111,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Get First Financial alerts:

THFF stock opened at $44.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.78. First Financial has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $573.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.76.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.52). First Financial had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Research analysts expect that First Financial will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THFF. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial during the second quarter valued at $2,600,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 248.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 45,448 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 9.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after buying an additional 28,941 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in First Financial by 28.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 24,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in First Financial by 25.1% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 108,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 21,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Read More: What is Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.