First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

Get First Financial alerts:

NASDAQ THFF traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.52. The stock had a trading volume of 67,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,570. First Financial has a 1 year low of $37.69 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $573.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.52). First Financial had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Financial will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THFF. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Financial by 35.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in First Financial in the second quarter worth about $625,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in First Financial in the second quarter worth about $273,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in First Financial by 250.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Financial in the second quarter worth about $241,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.