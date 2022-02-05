First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Subsidiaries include Terre Haute First National Bank, First State Bank, First Citizens State Bank of Newport, First Farmers State Bank, First Ridge Farm State Bank, First National Bank of Marshall, First Crawford State Bank, and the Morris Plan Company. “

Shares of THFF opened at $44.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $573.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. First Financial has a 1 year low of $37.69 and a 1 year high of $47.00.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.52). First Financial had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of First Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

