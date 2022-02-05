First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Majestic Silver in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of AG stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $20.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $124.65 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 10.8% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 37,865 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 20.0% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 104,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the second quarter valued at $159,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 23.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 47,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 11.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,046 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. 27.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

