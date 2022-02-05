First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $881,000 Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,111,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,106,000 after buying an additional 160,807 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,604,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,680,000 after buying an additional 138,641 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,841,000 after buying an additional 104,453 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 11.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 638,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,592,000 after buying an additional 65,345 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,930,000 after buying an additional 65,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THG stock opened at $140.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.82 and a 12 month high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.32%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.60 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

