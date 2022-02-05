First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $906,000 Stock Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,123 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at about $355,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in PDC Energy by 282.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,673 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in PDC Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on PDCE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Johnson Rice cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $58,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $283,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,959 shares of company stock worth $1,544,984 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $61.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.85 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $63.42.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.07%.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

