First Republic Investment Management Inc. Invests $817,000 in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 458.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 22,162 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PCH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $52.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $48.82 and a 52-week high of $65.67. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.25.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

