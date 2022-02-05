First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,766 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NiSource by 1.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in NiSource by 2.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in NiSource by 4.6% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in NiSource by 9.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in NiSource by 5.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 13,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NiSource alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NI. Evercore ISI raised shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of NI stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $30.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.71.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $959.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.