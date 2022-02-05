First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Stock Holdings Raised by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 46,379 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 306.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 37,855 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 516,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,954,000 after buying an additional 25,219 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,401,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,972,000 after buying an additional 61,874 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,440. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.71 and a 1-year high of $60.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

