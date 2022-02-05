First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.66

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.66 and traded as high as $25.77. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $25.66, with a volume of 233,964 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average of $24.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,831.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 994,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,542,000 after purchasing an additional 943,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,556,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,043,000 after purchasing an additional 252,031 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,130,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,202,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,423,000 after purchasing an additional 135,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 205,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 128,163 shares in the last quarter.

