First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI) Short Interest Update

First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 427,600 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 507,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of FWBI opened at $1.36 on Friday. First Wave BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.63.

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($2.48). On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Wave BioPharma will post -6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group lowered First Wave BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Wave BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWBI. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Wave BioPharma

First Wave Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of non-systemic therapies for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The firm involves in therapeutic development pipeline populated with multiple clinical stage programs built around its proprietary technologies, such as Niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic Adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

