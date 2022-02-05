Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FMX. HSBC cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of FMX traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.35. 621,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,582. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.39. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52-week low of $67.91 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

