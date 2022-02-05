Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,885,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,342 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.84% of Forrester Research worth $92,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Forrester Research by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,227,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Forrester Research by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,061,000 after acquiring an additional 18,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Forrester Research by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Forrester Research by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 16,227 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Forrester Research by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 79,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

FORR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $117,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 8,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $491,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,906 shares of company stock worth $757,266 over the last ninety days. 41.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Forrester Research stock opened at $53.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.58. Forrester Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.64 and a fifty-two week high of $60.90.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $118.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.42 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 4.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

