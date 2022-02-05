Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $865-895 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $873.32 million.Fortinet also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.85-5.00 EPS.

FTNT traded up $17.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $314.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,543,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,869. The firm has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 94.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.24. Fortinet has a one year low of $152.00 and a one year high of $371.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $332.91.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total transaction of $730,909.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,184 shares of company stock valued at $6,221,471. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.