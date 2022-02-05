Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $364.00 at Barclays

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FTNT. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $332.91.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $314.33 on Friday. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $152.00 and a 1 year high of $371.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 94.68, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total transaction of $730,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,184 shares of company stock valued at $6,221,471. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 127.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

