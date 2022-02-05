Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortive updated its Q1 guidance to $0.65-0.69 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.00-3.13 EPS.

FTV stock opened at $64.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fortive has a 12 month low of $63.04 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

Several research firms recently commented on FTV. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.93.

In other news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

