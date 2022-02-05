FourThought Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

FourThought Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 22.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 203,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,404,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,955,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,551,000. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $285.73 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.47 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.05. The stock has a market cap of $102.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.23, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Erste Group cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.90.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

