FourThought Financial LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

FourThought Financial LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2,697.5% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $297.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.91. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.89.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

