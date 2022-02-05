FourThought Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

FourThought Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $117.23 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.64.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 11.25%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

