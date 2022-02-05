FourThought Financial LLC Sells 225 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

FourThought Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,176,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,305,000 after purchasing an additional 137,880 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 889,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,025,000 after buying an additional 26,505 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 154,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,069,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $224.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.33. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.59 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $195.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Loop Capital upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.93.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

