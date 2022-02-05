Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,183 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.19% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTSD. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 844.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 31,699 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 771,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,273,000 after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 17,847 shares during the period.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF stock opened at $93.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.35. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $96.06.

