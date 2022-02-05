Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 721.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,046,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,554,298 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $464,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,158 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,968 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,085 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,952,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,840,000 after acquiring an additional 144,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $110.57 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.47 and a 52-week high of $117.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.25 and a 200 day moving average of $114.57.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.