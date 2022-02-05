Franklin Resources Inc. Has $570.56 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 10.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,534,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432,886 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $570,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 485.8% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Altria Group by 80.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO opened at $50.19 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.43 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MO. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

