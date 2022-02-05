Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 37,570 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,082,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,570 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $534,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 33.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,286,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,474 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 80.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 17.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock opened at $180.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.87 and a 200-day moving average of $187.57. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

