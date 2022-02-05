Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,020,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $790,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,905,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 621.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Atlassian by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 541,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,087,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.75.

Shares of TEAM opened at $320.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.37, a P/E/G ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.63. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $198.80 and a 1 year high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

