Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 460,638 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,056,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460,638 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $679,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 40.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.56.

Shares of EXC opened at $43.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.62 and a 200-day moving average of $51.64. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $58.21. The company has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,708 shares of company stock valued at $18,348,908 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

