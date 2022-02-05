Frax Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. During the last week, Frax has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Frax has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and approximately $11.72 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Frax alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00051580 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,993.79 or 0.07205629 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00053595 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,444.67 or 0.99751285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00053084 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006433 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,639,042,158 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.