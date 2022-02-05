Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FRLN. Redburn Partners raised shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.25.

FRLN stock opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $17.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.15.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 22.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. 29.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

