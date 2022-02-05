FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Receives $9.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTCI. Bank of America downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

Shares of FTC Solar stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.76. 403,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,683. FTC Solar has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $15.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.25.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. The company had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.83 million. Sell-side analysts expect that FTC Solar will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean Hunkler purchased 16,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $151,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kristian Nolde sold 24,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $95,392.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,840 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,165.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in FTC Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in FTC Solar by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in FTC Solar by 40.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 15,826 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in FTC Solar by 265.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 321,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 233,436 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in FTC Solar during the third quarter worth about $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.