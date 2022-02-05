FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,718 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,667 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of FuelCell Energy worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,146,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after buying an additional 119,072 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the second quarter worth about $158,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 180,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 96.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,360 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 21,732 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 161.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,953,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,389,000 after buying an additional 1,205,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $55,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.03, a current ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 4.59. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 145.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

FCEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley reduced their price target on FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, cut their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

